Christian Eriksen says he will likely leave Man Utd at end of season

Updated on: 19 March,2025 08:49 PM IST  |  Copenhagen
"My intention is not to stay in England," added the 33-year-old. Eriksen joined United in 2022 after a brief spell at Brentford

Christian Eriksen says he will likely leave Man Utd at end of season

Christian Eriksen. Pic/AFP

Christian Eriksen said on Tuesday he is expecting to leave Manchester United at the end of the season and is ready for a new challenge. The Danish midfielder has been in and out of the team since Ruben Amorim took charge last year and his contract at Old Trafford expires in June. "I'm ready to look for something new. That suits me very well," Eriksen told reporters before Denmark's Nations League quarter-final against Portugal, saying United had not approached him about a possible extension to his deal. 


"That's why I assume the collaboration is over. That's how I interpret it. "I'll wait and see what offers come along, I won't make a hasty decision, but if the right opportunity arises, I'll take it." Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark's Euro 2020 game against Finland, has started Man United's last two Premier League matches, having not started in the league before then since December.


 "My intention is not to stay in England," added the 33-year-old. Eriksen joined United in 2022 after a brief spell at Brentford. He had to leave previous club Inter Milan due to health regulations in Italy after being fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator. Eriksen has made 99 appearances in all competitions for Man United, scoring seven goals. 


manchester united english premier league football sports news Sports Update

