City beat Chelsea as Arsenal, Spurs crash out

Updated on: 11 November,2022 08:06 AM IST  |  Manchester
The Gunners were beaten 3-1 at home by Brighton, while Spurs laboured to a 2-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest despite starting Harry Kane

Manchester City increased the pressure on Graham Potter with a 2-0 win over Chelsea to progress to the last 16 of the League Cup on Wednesday as Arsenal and Tottenham crashed out.


The Gunners were beaten 3-1 at home by Brighton, while Spurs laboured to a 2-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest despite starting Harry Kane. Holders Liverpool also survived a scare as they needed penalties to see off League One Derby after a 0-0 draw at Anfield. 



City won the battle of two much-changed sides at the Etihad as two goals in five second-half minutes from Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez put Pep Guardiola’s men through to the next round. 

Mahrez curled in a brilliant free-kick from the edge of the box to break the deadlock after a tight first 45 minutes. Alvarez then made the most of another chance to start ahead of Erling Haaland by tapping in his third goal in as many games at the back post after Mahrez had been denied.

