City boss Pep hails returning Rodri as Spurs come visiting

Updated on: 23 August,2025 09:00 AM IST  |  Manchester
AFP |





Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said Ballon d’Or winner Rodri is fit to return against Tottenham on Saturday and remains for him ‘the best player in the world.’ The Spanish midfielder missed the majority of last season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury against Arsenal in September. Rodri made his return towards the end of the campaign before a setback saw the 29-year-old miss last weekend’s 4-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers. 

“He’s still so far the best player in the world. At least until we elect a new one in a few months,” said Guardiola at his pre-match press conference on Friday, while referencing the upcoming Ballon d’Or ceremony on September 22.



“I don’t have any doubts about his potential and quality. [He] just needs minutes and everything will be fine... he’ll be back to his best,” Guardiola added. Rodri’s comeback is a major boost to City’s chances of winning back the EPL title after finishing a distant third last season. Earlier in the day, City defender Ruben Dias signed a two-year extension to stay on till 2029.


