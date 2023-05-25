City boss Pep wants EPL charges dealt with ‘as soon as possible’

City, who are celebrating their third consecutive English top-flight title, were referred to an independent commission in February over 115 alleged rule breaches between 2009 and 2018

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he wants more than 100 Premier League charges levelled against the club for alleged financial irregularities to be dealt with “as soon as possible.”

City, who are celebrating their third consecutive English top-flight title, were referred to an independent commission in February over 115 alleged rule breaches between 2009 and 2018.

The Premier League also accused the club of not cooperating since an investigation started in December 2018.

The scale of the charges, which the club strongly deny, and the magnitude of the implications if found guilty, suggest the case could drag on.

Guardiola, whose side are chasing a trophy treble this season, does not want a cloud hanging over their achievements and wants a resolution as soon as possible.

