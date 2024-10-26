The 24-year-old has struggled to recapture that dynamic form this season and has started only one league game so far.

Pep Guardiola

Listen to this article City’s Foden has Guardiola’s backing x 00:00

Pep Guardiola believes Phil Foden is set to emerge from his slump after the Manchester City forward admitted he has been suffering from burnout.

ADVERTISEMENT

Foden was a key figure in City’s Premier League title triumph last season, scoring 27 goals in all competitions to earn the Professional Footballers’ Association player of the year award.

The 24-year-old has struggled to recapture that dynamic form this season and has started only one league game so far.

“I’m not concerned at all about how long it takes. When he is fine he will get it. He is a natural, incredible talent who solves the game for himself,” Guardiola told reporters on Friday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever