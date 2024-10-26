Breaking News
City's Foden has Guardiola's backing

City’s Foden has Guardiola’s backing

Updated on: 26 October,2024 06:44 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

The 24-year-old has struggled to recapture that dynamic form this season and has started only one league game so far. 

Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola believes Phil Foden is set to emerge from his slump after the Manchester City forward admitted he has been suffering from burnout.


Foden was a key figure in City’s Premier League title triumph last season, scoring 27 goals in all competitions to earn the Professional Footballers’ Association player of the year award. 


The 24-year-old has struggled to recapture that dynamic form this season and has started only one league game so far. 


“I’m not concerned at all about how long it takes. When he is fine he will get it. He is a natural, incredible talent who solves the game for himself,” Guardiola told reporters on Friday.

