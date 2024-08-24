City’s Gundogan ‘incredibly happy’ to be back

The former German international won five Premier League titles and the Champions League among 12 major trophies during his first spell at City between 2016 and 2023

Ilkay Gundogan

Ilkay Gundogan said he had returned to the “best club in the world” after re-signing for Manchester City from Barcelona on Friday.

The former German international won five Premier League titles and the Champions League among 12 major trophies during his first spell at City between 2016 and 2023.

Gundogan departed the English champions just over a year ago to join Barca. However, the 33-year-old and the Catalan giants reportedly agreed to rescind his contract after just one season to pave the way for a return to the Etihad on a one-year deal. “I’m incredibly happy,” Gundogan said in a City statement.

“Happy to see the teammates, the staff, people that over seven years I had an amazing time with, a very successful time with. Many ups, a few downs, but in general, an incredible experience. When you leave this place like I did last year, you spend a year away, you then start to appreciate the place even more. You realise what you had. You realise how amazing that time was.”

