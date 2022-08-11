Mendy, 28, arrived at Chester Crown Court in northwest England wearing a dark blue suit and tie to face eight counts of rape, one count of sexual assault and one count of attempted rape, relating to seven young women.

Manchester City and France footballer Benjamin Mendy arrives to Chester Crown Court in northwest England on August 10, 2022 at the start of his trial for the alleged rape and assault of seven women. Pic/AFP

Manchester City and France footballer Benjamin Mendy on Wednesday began his trial for the alleged rape and assault of seven women, which could see his playing career end in jail if convicted.

