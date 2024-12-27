Defending champions’ winless run goes on with 1-1 draw against lowly Everton at Etihad

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford saves a second-half penalty against Manchester City striker Erling Haaland yesterday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article City’s rot continues! x 00:00

Erling Haaland had a second-half penalty saved as Manchester City’s astonishing slump continued with a 1-1 draw against lowly Everton at the Etihad Stadium. Winners of the last four Premier League titles, the English champions have won just once in their last 13 games in all competitions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bernardo Silva put City in front early on before Iliman Ndiaye salvaged a point for the Toffees. City climb to sixth but could end the day five points adrift of the top four. A hard-fought point for the visitors edges Everton five clear of the relegation zone in 15th.

City boss Pep Guardiola conceded ahead of the game that his side are at risk of failing to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 15 years. The top four automatically qualify for Europe’s premier club competition but fifth is likely to be enough this season due to a strong start by English clubs in European competition.

City fail to hold on to lead

Not for the first time in City’s miserable few months they failed to build on a promising start. Josko Gvardiol headed a corner off the post inside the opening three minutes. Everton had kept five clean sheets in their last six games but were breached after just 14 minutes. Jeremy Doku fed Silva and his effort across goal deflected off Jarrad Branthwaite and looped beyond the helpless Jordan Pickford.

Silva wasted a glorious chance for the vital second goal when he attempted a tough finish with the outside of his left boot that flew past the post when he had just Pickford to beat. Guardiola held his head in his hands as that opportunity slipped by and had even more reason to lament moments later.

Manuel Akanji sliced an attempted clearance into the path of Ndiaye, who took one touch to control before unleashing a brilliant finish into the top corner for Everton’s first away goal in over two months. Pickford denied Savinho’s low effort and Mateo Kovacic fired just wide as City upped the tempo at the start of the second period.

There was another major swing in momentum just seven minutes after the restart. Savinho was chopped down inside the area by Vitaliy Mykolenko, who was lucky to avoid a second yellow card. Haaland had the chance to end his longest goal drought at the Etihad but his spot-kick was that of a striker short in confidence as Pickford dived low to his right to make the save. The giant Norwegian headed in after Gvardiol nodded the rebound across goal but was clearly offside.

Goal drought

The 24-year-old has now scored just once his last seven matches. It should have been even worse for Guardiola’s men as Everton spurned a huge chance to snatch all three points deep in stoppage time. Jack Harrison’s shot was blocked after the visitors failed to make the most of a four v two counter-attack.

Other key results

>> Chelsea 1-2 Fulham

>> Newcastle 3-0 Aston Villa

>> Nottingham 1-0 Tottenham

>> Bournemouth 0-0 Palace

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever