Benfica’s Andreas Schjelderup celebrates scoring vs Bayern in Charlotte on Wednesday. Pic/AFP

Andreas Schjelderup scored in the 13th minute to give Benfica a 1-0 victory over Bayern Munich in scorching heat on Tuesday, sending the Portuguese club to the top of Group C in the Club World Cup.

The loss dropped Bayern Munich to second place as Boca Juniors was eliminated following a 1-1 draw with semi-professional Auckland City FC from New

Zealand.

Bayern’s Harry Kane failed to score

Vincent Kompany’s heavily-rotated Bayern team lost their first match of the tournament as the German giants struggled to find rhythm ahead of the knockout stages later this week, despite a late attacking effort including a disallowed goal.

Despite the result, Bayern veteran Thomas Muller admitted their performance was far from poor. “In the end when the goalkeeper is the man of the match, then you did not do everything wrong,” said Muller.

Meanwhile, Benfica’s Nedim Bejrami was chuffed with the result. “It’s an important victory. We played a great game, especially in the first half. In the second half, it was obviously more difficult but we knew how to suffer,” Bajrami said.

Meanwhile, in Philadelphia, new striker Liam Delap scored his first goal for Chelsea while Enzo Fernández notched two assists in a 3-0 win over Tunisia’s Esperance on Tuesday night that helped the Blues clinch a Round-of-16 berth.

