Flamengo’s Wallace Yan jumps in delight after scoring vs Chelsea in Philadelphia on Friday. Pic/AFP

Brazilian club Flamengo produced a brilliant second-half fightback to beat England’s Chelsea 3-1 at the Club World Cup on Friday and qualify for the Round-of-16, while German giants Bayern Munich joined them in reaching the knockout phase with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Argentina’s Boca Juniors.

In Philadelphia, Pedro Neto gave Chelsea an early lead (13th minute), but Flamengo, cheered on by their frenzied support, came roaring back in the second half. Bruno Henrique came off the bench in the 56th minute and quickly equalised before setting up former Real Madrid defender Danilo to make it 2-1, three minutes later.

Chelsea’s hopes of pulling level again were effectively destroyed when substitute Nicolas Jackson was sent off in the 68th minute for a tackle on Ayrton Lucas. Wallace Yan then sealed the victory for Flamengo when he made it 3-1 in the 83rd minute. “It was a special day for me and our club,” said Flamengo coach Filipe Luis. Flamengo.

Meanwhile, in Miami, Harry Kane opened the scoring for Bayern Munich (18th min), but Boca Juniors hit back with an equaliser in the 66th minute via Miguel Martiel. However, with six minutes remaining, Michael Olise struck the decisive blow to see Bayern through to the next round.

