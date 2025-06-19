“As much as I respect Ronaldo, it’s counter-intuitive to bring the biggest player of your biggest opponent only for three, four weeks,” Al Hilal chief executive Esteve Calzada told the BBC

In the end, not even Saudi Arabia or Gianni Infantino could get Cristiano Ronaldo to the Club World Cup. FIFA president Infantino tried last month, making an appeal ahead of the tournament.

“If any club is watching and is interested in hiring Ronaldo for the Club World Cup,” he teased in an interview. Ronaldo’s contract with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr was due to expire and FIFA’s special mini transfer window could help him. Rumours began to circulate about a move to Al Hilal, but the problem was that Al Hilal and Al-Nassr are rivals.

“As much as I respect Ronaldo, it’s counter-intuitive to bring the biggest player of your biggest opponent only for three, four weeks,” Al Hilal chief executive Esteve Calzada told the BBC.

