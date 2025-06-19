Breaking News
Mumbai: Student found dead at college in Vile Parle, cops launch probe
Mumbai rains: IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad; red alert for Palghar
Mithi river desilting scam: Actor Dino Morea appears before ED again on June 19
Mumbai: New Carnac bridge passes load test, will be opened next week
Mumbai: IPS officer's husband arrested in Rs 7.4 crore cheating case
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > How Saudi Arabia and FIFA failed to get Cristiano Ronaldo to the Club World Cup

How Saudi Arabia and FIFA failed to get Cristiano Ronaldo to the Club World Cup

Updated on: 19 June,2025 08:56 AM IST  |  Florida (US)
AP , PTI |

Top

“As much as I respect Ronaldo, it’s counter-intuitive to bring the biggest player of your biggest opponent only for three, four weeks,” Al Hilal chief executive Esteve Calzada told the BBC

How Saudi Arabia and FIFA failed to get Cristiano Ronaldo to the Club World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo

Listen to this article
How Saudi Arabia and FIFA failed to get Cristiano Ronaldo to the Club World Cup
x
00:00

In the end, not even Saudi Arabia or Gianni Infantino could get Cristiano Ronaldo to the Club World Cup. FIFA president Infantino tried last month, making an appeal ahead of the tournament.  

“If any club is watching and is interested in hiring Ronaldo for the Club World Cup,” he teased  in an interview. Ronaldo’s contract with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr was due to expire and FIFA’s special mini transfer window could help him. Rumours began to circulate about a move to Al Hilal, but the problem was that Al Hilal and Al-Nassr are rivals. 


“As much as I respect Ronaldo, it’s counter-intuitive to bring the biggest player of your biggest opponent only for three, four weeks,” Al Hilal chief executive Esteve Calzada told the BBC.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Gianni Infantino cristiano ronaldo football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK