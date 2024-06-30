Colombia dominate Costa Rica 3-0 to reach quarters

Colombia controlled possession (62 per cent) for the second straight game and led 1-0 at half time on Luis Diaz’s penalty kick in the 31st minute

Colombia’s Davinson Sanchez celebrates his goal v Costa Rica in Glendale, USA, on Friday. Pic/AFP

Davinson Sanchez and Jhon Cordoba scored three minutes apart in the second half, and Colombia advanced to the Copa America quarter-finals with a 3-0 win over

Costa Rica.

Colombia controlled possession (62 per cent) for the second straight game and led 1-0 at half time on Luis Diaz’s penalty kick in the 31st minute.

Los Cafeteros kept up the pressure in the second half and wrapped up Group D with a dominating performance in front of 27,386 pro-Colombian fans at State Farm Stadium. Colombia outshot Costa Rica 14-5 and face Brazil on Tuesday in Santa Clara, California to close out the group stage.

Colombia have won 10 straight and are unbeaten in 25 games (20-0-5) since losing to Argentina in a World Cup qualifier in 2022. “Today was a game we dominated from start to finish,” Colombia coach Nestor Lorenzo said.

