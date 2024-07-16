Breaking News
Heavy rain over the weekend adds 17 days of water to Mumbai’s reserves
Sena (UBT), Cong to clash over Byculla, Chandivli Assembly seats?
Mumbai: BMC launches online portal for stray dog plaints, pet cremation
Mumbai: 8-hour delay, no AC onboard, Indigo passengers lose cool
Mumbai: New criminal code raises red flags for civil liberties
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Colombia suffered due to delayed start Coach Nestor Lorenzo

Colombia suffered due to delayed start: Coach Nestor Lorenzo

Updated on: 16 July,2024 06:59 AM IST  |  Miami
AFP |

Top

“I think we had a very good build-up to the game but then some unusual situations started to happen,” he said referring to the 82-minute delay to the match caused by crowd and security problems at the entrances to the stadium

Colombia suffered due to delayed start: Coach Nestor Lorenzo

Nestor Lorenzo. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Colombia suffered due to delayed start: Coach Nestor Lorenzo
x
00:00

Colombia coach Nestor Lorenzo said his team had been impacted by the delayed start to the Copa America final on Sunday but conceded that winners Argentina were creating a golden era. 


“I think we had a very good build-up to the game but then some unusual situations started to happen,” he said referring to the 82-minute delay to the match caused by crowd and security problems at the entrances to the stadium. 


“[The players] warmed up, cooled down, warmed up again, before the kick-off. Then we had 25 minutes of half-time, strange things for both teams,” he said. 
The extended interval was to allow for a show from Colombian singer Shakira. 


“Generally, the tension is felt more by those who have less experience in finals, and it took its toll on us,” Lorenzo added. 

“It’s not easy to play in a final for everyone, the boys felt a bit of the effort of the whole tournament, they played six games in 21 days. 

“I must clarify, all the players who I substituted, all of them, came off with cramp, some in both legs, but all of them asked to be changed,” he added. 

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni agreed that the long delay had been a strange challenge for his players too. “What happened before the game is difficult to explain, difficult to understand, players standing for an hour outside the stadium,” he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Copa America colombia argentina football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK