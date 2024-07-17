Breaking News
Colombian football chief Jesurun released on bail

Updated on: 17 July,2024 08:15 AM IST  |  Miami
AFP |

Top

A Miami-Dade County police file indicated Jesurun had been arrested on charges of “assault on officer/employee” on Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium

Ramon Jesurun. Pic/AFP

Colombian Football Federation president Ramon Jesurun has been released on bail following his arrest at Copa America final, according to videos published in Colombian media on Monday. 


A Miami-Dade County police file indicated Jesurun had been arrested on charges of “assault on officer/employee” on Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium.


