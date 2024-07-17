Colombian football chief Jesurun released on bail

A Miami-Dade County police file indicated Jesurun had been arrested on charges of “assault on officer/employee” on Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium

Ramon Jesurun. Pic/AFP

Colombian Football Federation president Ramon Jesurun has been released on bail following his arrest at Copa America final, according to videos published in Colombian media on Monday.

A Miami-Dade County police file indicated Jesurun had been arrested on charges of “assault on officer/employee” on Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium.

