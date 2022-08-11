Breaking News
Coming soon: Rebekah Vardy's belated birthday bash

Updated on: 11 August,2022 09:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

According to The Sun, Rebekah’s hubby recently organised a close-knit family celebration

Jamie Vardy with wife Rebekah


England football star Jamie Vardy’s wife Rebekah Vardy, who turned 40 in February, plans to have her pending birthday bash after WAG row spoiled her earlier plans. In February, she was busy preparing for her case against Coleen Rooney. 


According to The Sun, Rebekah’s hubby recently organised a close-knit family celebration. “We might throw a big party soon. I think I really had the true Vardy resting bitch face on my 40th. Jamie, bless him, was like ‘we’re having a party.’ I was like ‘I hate surprises.’ I’m the world’s worst person for surprises, they make me uncomfortable. He organised this lovely get-together not far from us with all my close friends and we had a really nice Sunday dinner with all the kids. And do you know what? I couldn’t have asked for anything better,” said Rebekah.


