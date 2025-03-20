Breaking News
Conmebol chief apologises for racist remark on Brazilian clubs

Updated on: 20 March,2025 07:34 AM IST  |  Asuncion (Paraguay)
AFP |

Top

Alejandro Dominguez made the comment during Monday’s draw for the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana. “I want to apologise. The expression I used is a popular phrase. I never intended to belittle anyone,” Dominguez said

Alejandro Dominguez. Pic/AFP

The president of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) apologised on Tuesday for saying that tournaments without Brazil would be like “Tarzan without Cheetah,” drawing a reference to the cartoon character and his ape sidekick. 


Alejandro Dominguez made the comment during Monday’s draw for the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana. “I want to apologise. The expression I used is a popular phrase. I never intended to belittle anyone,” Dominguez said.


It followed a suggestion from Palmeiras president Leila Pereira that Brazilian clubs should withdraw from South American tournaments because of a lack of sanctions against racism.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

