Conmebol chief apologises for racist remark on Brazilian clubs

Alejandro Dominguez made the comment during Monday’s draw for the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana. “I want to apologise. The expression I used is a popular phrase. I never intended to belittle anyone,” Dominguez said
Alejandro Dominguez. Pic/AFP
The president of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) apologised on Tuesday for saying that tournaments without Brazil would be like “Tarzan without Cheetah,” drawing a reference to the cartoon character and his ape sidekick.
It followed a suggestion from Palmeiras president Leila Pereira that Brazilian clubs should withdraw from South American tournaments because of a lack of sanctions against racism.
