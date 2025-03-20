Conmebol chief apologises for racist remark on Brazilian clubs

Alejandro Dominguez made the comment during Monday’s draw for the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana. “I want to apologise. The expression I used is a popular phrase. I never intended to belittle anyone,” Dominguez said

Alejandro Dominguez. Pic/AFP

The president of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) apologised on Tuesday for saying that tournaments without Brazil would be like “Tarzan without Cheetah,” drawing a reference to the cartoon character and his ape sidekick.

Alejandro Dominguez made the comment during Monday’s draw for the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana. “I want to apologise. The expression I used is a popular phrase. I never intended to belittle anyone,” Dominguez said.

It followed a suggestion from Palmeiras president Leila Pereira that Brazilian clubs should withdraw from South American tournaments because of a lack of sanctions against racism.

