Copa America: Chile vs Peru ends goalless

But with plenty of time and space, the 35-year-old somehow scooped his shot over the bar as Peru were given a huge let-off

Alexis Sanchez of Chile battle for the ball with Sergio Peña of Peru during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group A match between Peru and Chile at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Pic/AFP

Two-time Copa America champions Chile opened their bid for a third title with a hard-fought 0-0 draw against Peru in Arlington on Friday.

A scrappy encounter at the Texas home of the Dallas Cowboys NFL team saw neither side manage to get on top before a result that boosts Argentina’s hopes of winning Group A.

Chile were left ruing a golden missed chance from veteran Inter Milan forward Alexis Sanchez in the 16th minute. Sanchez, one of the heroes of Chile’s back-to-back Copa America victories in 2015 and 2016, was teed up in the six-yard box after a low pass from Victor Davila.

