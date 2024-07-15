Copa America final: Coach Scaloni hails Argentina for 'Triple Crown' triumph

The victory means Argentina become the first South American team to win three straight major tournament titles

Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi lifts up the trophy as he celebrates winning the Conmebol 2024 Copa America (Pic: AFP)

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said he is constantly surprised by his team's ability to carve out wins after their 1-0 extra-time triumph over Colombia in the Copa America final on Sunday.

The Copa America final triumph means Argentina become the first South American team to win three straight major tournament titles. The Albiceleste followed up their 2021 Copa America title with the World Cup triumph a year later and successfully defended their Copa title in the USA. Spain are the only other team in international football to have won a World Cup in between two straight continental titles when they clinched Euro wins in 2008 and 2012 either side of the 2010 World Cup.

"I don't know if it marks an era, but it's true this team never ceases to surprise, they overcame the difficulties of a very difficult match, with a very complicated opponent and without a good first half," Scaloni said. "In the second half I think we improved and deserved to win and then always in extra time, in the long run the team always finds something extra, so it's gratifying to see them play and I'm eternally grateful for the way they give their all," he said. Scaloni said he drew great satisfaction from seeing the country's fans celebrating once again.

"I'm very happy because the people are happy, they have a moment of happiness and that's what the players play for, that's what those of us who manage the national team are here for, for the people to identify with the team," he said. The game marked the end of an era for winger Angel Di Maria, who announced he would retire after this tournament although Scaloni suggested he would like him to make one final appearance on home soil.

"Di MarÃ­a has had some spectacular matches, but today's was one of his best. As well as playing well, he had the attitude to press at a time in the match when his legs weren't working and he started running as if he were 25 years old. "He's a legend, there's no way to convince him (to stay on) but maybe at least play one more and say goodbye to his fans because he deserves it. His story is like a movie because of how it ended," Scaloni said at a press conference.

Scaloni, whose wife Elisa is Spanish, said the win for her country over England in the Euro final in Berlin had made it a day of double joy. "To have my family here, well, it's the best. They're twice as happy because Spain are also champions, so we're doubly happy and it's been a special Sunday" he said.

