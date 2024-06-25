Costa Rica hold mighty Brazil; Colombia beat Paraguay 2-1

Brazil, chasing a 10th Copa America crown, dominated possession and territory in the Group D game at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles but struggled to break down a resolute Costa Rica

Brazil’s Vinicius Junior (left) is marked by Haxzel Quiros of Costa Rica. Pic/Getty Images

A lacklustre Brazil launched their Copa America campaign with a dour 0-0 draw against Costa Rica on Monday as James Rodriguez inspired Colombia to a 2-1 win over Paraguay.

Brazil, chasing a 10th Copa America crown, dominated possession and territory in the Group D game at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles but struggled to break down a resolute Costa Rica.

The Brazilians thought they had taken the lead in the 30th minute after Marquinhos tapped in at the back post after a flick on by Rodrygo following a free-kick by Raphinha. But after an agonising VAR delay, the goal was chalked off for a fractional offside decision as Costa Rica escaped. That was as good as it got for Brazil, who laboured to break down Costa Rica’s defence for the remainder of the game, registering just three shots on target despite enjoying 73.5 percent possession.

Colombia finished the day top of Group D after collecting all three points in their deserved win over Paraguay at Houston’s NRG Stadium.

Rodriguez created both of Colombia’s goals.

