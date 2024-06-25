Breaking News
Costa Rica hold mighty Brazil; Colombia beat Paraguay 2-1

Updated on: 26 June,2024 06:43 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
AFP |

Brazil, chasing a 10th Copa America crown, dominated possession and territory in the Group D game at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles but struggled to break down a resolute Costa Rica

Brazil’s Vinicius Junior (left) is marked by Haxzel Quiros of Costa Rica. Pic/Getty Images

A lacklustre Brazil launched their Copa America campaign with a dour 0-0 draw against Costa Rica on Monday as James Rodriguez inspired Colombia to a 2-1 win over Paraguay.


Brazil, chasing a 10th Copa America crown, dominated possession and territory in the Group D game at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles but struggled to break down a resolute Costa Rica. 


The Brazilians thought they had taken the lead in the 30th minute after Marquinhos tapped in at the back post after a flick on by Rodrygo following a free-kick by Raphinha. But after an agonising VAR delay, the goal was chalked off for a fractional offside decision as Costa Rica escaped. That was as good as it got for Brazil, who laboured to break down Costa Rica’s defence for the remainder of the game, registering just three shots on target despite enjoying 73.5 percent possession.


Colombia finished the day top of Group D after collecting all three points in their deserved win over Paraguay at Houston’s NRG Stadium.

Rodriguez created both of Colombia’s goals.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

copa del rey colombia paraguay brazil costa rica football sports news Sports Update

