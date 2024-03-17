The Championship side looked to have blown their chance to reach Wembley when Wolves scored twice in the final seven minutes

Coventry City’s Haji Wright celebrates his winner against Wolves in Molineux on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article Coventry stun Wolves, reach first semi-final since 1987 x 00:00

Coventry scored twice deep into stoppage time to stun Wolves 3-2 at Molineux and reach the FA Cup semi-finals for the first time since they won the competition in 1987.

The Championship side looked to have blown their chance to reach Wembley when Wolves scored twice in the final seven minutes.

However, Ellis Simms’s second goal of the match levelled in the 97th minute before he teed up Hagi Wright to fire into the corner three minutes later. And it was Coventry who created the vast majority of the chances.

