Ronaldo first made headlines with his sensational move to Saudi Arabia at the close of 2022 after parting ways with Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo (R) signs a new deal with the Saudi club, in the presence of club chairman Abdullah Al-Majid (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article Cristiano Ronaldo extends Al Nassr deal, could play on until 42 x 00:00

Cristiano Ronaldo, the iconic five-time Ballon d'Or winner, confirmed on Thursday that he will continue playing professionally until the age of 42, following a contract extension with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr for an additional two years.

Putting an end to swirling rumours about his future in professional football, the legendary Portuguese forward made the announcement through a social media post, writing: “A new chapter begins. Same passion, same dream. Let's make history together.”

A new chapter begins. Same passion, same dream. Let’s make history together. 🟡🔵 pic.twitter.com/JRwwjEcSZR — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) June 26, 2025

Ronaldo first made headlines with his sensational move to Saudi Arabia at the close of 2022 after parting ways with Manchester United. The move to Al-Nassr was part of a record-breaking deal, reportedly worth up to 200 million dollars annually, which instantly made him the highest-paid player in world football at the time.

His arrival in the Saudi Pro League ignited a trend that saw several football superstars depart from European clubs to join teams in the oil-rich Gulf nation. High-profile names such as Karim Benzema and Neymar followed suit, contributing to the rapid rise in the league’s global visibility and commercial appeal.

Speculation regarding Ronaldo’s next step intensified last month when, following the conclusion of the Saudi season, he cryptically announced that the 'chapter is over'. This left fans and pundits guessing whether he would retire, seek a return to Europe, or explore a new challenge elsewhere.

Now 40 years old, Ronaldo continues to defy age and expectations, showing no signs of slowing down. His renewed contract serves as further evidence of his enduring ambition to keep competing at the highest level. Despite a career already packed with unprecedented achievements, he remains motivated to push boundaries and pursue greatness.

In addition to his club success, Ronaldo recently added another international title to his storied resume, helping Portugal lift the UEFA Nations League. With the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the horizon, it appears increasingly likely that he will once again don the national jersey and lead his country on football’s biggest stage.