Crouch’s wife launches swimwear

Updated on: 06 June,2022 08:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Clancy, who has four kids with the former footballer, has been promoting her brand of swimwear on social media

Abbey Clancy


England’s former football star Peter Crouch’s wife, Abbey Clancy has collaborated with Tesco’s clothing line, F&F, to come up with a swimwear line. 

Clancy’s designer range includes sustainable swimsuits, bikinis and coverups. Clancy, who has four kids with the former footballer, has been promoting her brand of swimwear on social media. 




Recently, she Instagrammed the below picture and wrote: “Take me back to the beach. My Collection with @fandfclothing is out now.” 


