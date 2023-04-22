Dani Alves’s lawyers file another appeal for bail

Alves’s defense team filed a 200-page report and videos from security cameras that they say discredit testimony by the alleged victim and other witnesses
Dani Alves
Dani Alves’ lawyers have filed another appeal asking a judge to free the Brazilian football player on bail while the investigation of a sexual assault accusation against him continues.
Alves’s defense team filed a 200-page report and videos from security cameras that they say discredit testimony by the alleged victim and other witnesses.
The lawyers also reiterated that Alves would accept any court-imposed measures, such as turning in his passports and wearing a tracking device, if freed on bail.
