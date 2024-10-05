Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > De Bruyne out of Belgium Nations League squad

De Bruyne out of Belgium Nations League squad

Updated on: 05 October,2024 07:05 AM IST  |  Brussels
AFP |

The 33-year-old midfielder had left the question of his international future somewhat up in the air but told Tedesco that he would still be available for selection for the next two years

De Bruyne out of Belgium Nations League squad

Kevin De Bruyne

Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco named his squad on Friday that will take on Italy and France in the Nations League, with Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne missing out through injury. 


The 33-year-old midfielder had left the question of his international future somewhat up in the air but told Tedesco that he would still be available for selection for the next two years.


“I had a long telephone talk with Kevin where, first of all, now he is injured but in general he is very motivated to continue to be with us and to play also the World Cup,” said the Italian coach. 


“He asked me to be out for this camp and for the November camp to take care of his body.” Napoli star Romelu Lukaku’s name was also missing from the list of 23 as Tedesco decided to rest the striker and allow him “to work individually” as he settles into life in the southern Italian club.

