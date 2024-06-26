Denmark advances to last 16 at European Championship after 0-0 draw with Serbia

The Danes finished Group C with three points, the same as Slovenia, but ended up in second place because of a better qualifying ranking. Slovenia, which drew 0-0 with group-winner England, also advanced to the knockout stage

Denmark's midfielder Morten Hjulmand, Denmark's forward Kasper Dolberg, and Denmark's goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel (R) react at the end of the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C football match between Denmark and Serbia at the Munich Football Arena in Munich. Pic/AFP

Denmark advanced to the last 16 at the European Championship after a 0-0 draw with Serbia on Tuesday.

The Danes finished Group C with three points, the same as Slovenia, but ended up in second place because of a better qualifying ranking. Slovenia, which drew 0-0 with group-winner England, also advanced to the knockout stage.

Denmark had most of the chances even though Serbia needed a victory to reach the next round. And almost all of those Danish opportunities came through Christian Eriksen, who was making a record 133rd appearance for his country.

Denmark and Slovenia finished even on points, goal difference, goals scored and disciplinary points.

