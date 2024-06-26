Breaking News
Boy kidnapped for ransom in Jalna, rescued; his neighbour among 3 held
Drugs worth Rs 18.90 lakh seized; 3 held in Thane
No MVA ally should name CM face, instead focus on gaining power: Jayant Patil
CR's Harbour line services can now hit top speed of 95 kmph
Accused held after 11 years from UP in 2013 Palghar murder case
shot-button
World Cup World Cup
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Denmark advances to last 16 at European Championship after 0 0 draw with Serbia

Denmark advances to last 16 at European Championship after 0-0 draw with Serbia

Updated on: 26 June,2024 08:45 AM IST  |  Munich
AP , PTI |

Top

The Danes finished Group C with three points, the same as Slovenia, but ended up in second place because of a better qualifying ranking. Slovenia, which drew 0-0 with group-winner England, also advanced to the knockout stage

Denmark advances to last 16 at European Championship after 0-0 draw with Serbia

Denmark's midfielder Morten Hjulmand, Denmark's forward Kasper Dolberg, and Denmark's goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel (R) react at the end of the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C football match between Denmark and Serbia at the Munich Football Arena in Munich. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Denmark advances to last 16 at European Championship after 0-0 draw with Serbia
x
00:00

Denmark advanced to the last 16 at the European Championship after a 0-0 draw with Serbia on Tuesday.


The Danes finished Group C with three points, the same as Slovenia, but ended up in second place because of a better qualifying ranking. Slovenia, which drew 0-0 with group-winner England, also advanced to the knockout stage.


Denmark had most of the chances even though Serbia needed a victory to reach the next round. And almost all of those Danish opportunities came through Christian Eriksen, who was making a record 133rd appearance for his country.


Denmark and Slovenia finished even on points, goal difference, goals scored and disciplinary points.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Euro 2024 denmark serbia football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK