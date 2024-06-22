Denmark’s footballers refuse hike to secure equal pay for women

“The men’s team chose not to ask for a salary increase ...to improve the conditions of the women’s team,” union spokesperson Magnus Hviid told AFP.

Denmark’s male footballers have refused a salary increase for playing for the national side to gain their female counterparts equal basic pay, the players’ union said on Friday. “The men’s team chose not to ask for a salary increase ...to improve the conditions of the women’s team,” union spokesperson Magnus Hviid told AFP.

He welcomed “an extraordinary measure to help take this small step in the right direction,” but acknowledged there were “still more glass ceilings to break to ensure equal opportunities and conditions within national teams.”

Hviid said the action “obtained the same basic salary for the women’s national team and the men’s national team, as well as better insurance coverage for the women’s team.”

