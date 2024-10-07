Deschamps livid over Mbappe’s early return

Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Deschamps livid over Mbappes early return

Updated on: 07 October,2024 07:20 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies

He further went on to play 70 minutes against Villarreal on Saturday

Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe against Villarreal on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Kylian Mbappe’s return to action earlier than expected has outraged France head coach Didier Deschamps and his coaching staff as the striker was left off the squad that will take part in the UEFA Nations League.


Didier Deschamps
Didier Deschamps


Mbappe was subbed off with an injury during Real Madrid’s win over Alaves and was expected to be out for three weeks, but returned to action just nine days later against Lille in the UCL. He further went on to play 70 minutes against Villarreal on Saturday.


According to a report by Marca, Deschamps and his coaching staff are not happy with Mbappe, as the only reason he was rested was due to injury and have the feeling that the French captain ‘has erased himself from the national team.’

