He further went on to play 70 minutes against Villarreal on Saturday

Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe against Villarreal on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article Deschamps livid over Mbappe’s early return x 00:00

Kylian Mbappe’s return to action earlier than expected has outraged France head coach Didier Deschamps and his coaching staff as the striker was left off the squad that will take part in the UEFA Nations League.

ADVERTISEMENT



Didier Deschamps

Mbappe was subbed off with an injury during Real Madrid’s win over Alaves and was expected to be out for three weeks, but returned to action just nine days later against Lille in the UCL. He further went on to play 70 minutes against Villarreal on Saturday.

According to a report by Marca, Deschamps and his coaching staff are not happy with Mbappe, as the only reason he was rested was due to injury and have the feeling that the French captain ‘has erased himself from the national team.’

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever