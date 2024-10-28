Dortmund’s fourth loss in a row in away games in all competitions — including 5-2 at Real Madrid on Tuesday — left the team seven points off new Bundesliga leader Leipzig

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Dortmund slump to another loss as Leipzig top league x 00:00

Borussia Dortmund’s awful away form continued in a 2-1 loss to Augsburg in the Bundesliga that increases the pressure on coach Nuri Sahin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dortmund’s fourth loss in a row in away games in all competitions — including 5-2 at Real Madrid on Tuesday — left the team seven points off new Bundesliga leader Leipzig.

The team’s poor form has key players and sporting director Sebastian Kehl at a loss. “I’m annoyed by the many goals we’re conceding,” Kehl said. “We’ve been addressing this intensively but now we’re standing here having to explain things that I can’t explain.”

Alexis Claude-Maurice made his first start since joining Augsburg in August and rewarded his new team with two goals from distance to turn the game around. Meanwhile, Leipzig came back in the second-half to beat Freiburg 3-1.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever