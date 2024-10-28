Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Dortmund slump to another loss as Leipzig top league

Dortmund slump to another loss as Leipzig top league

Updated on: 28 October,2024 08:40 AM IST
AP , PTI |

Dortmund’s fourth loss in a row in away games in all competitions — including 5-2 at Real Madrid on Tuesday — left the team seven points off new Bundesliga leader Leipzig

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Borussia Dortmund’s awful away form continued in a 2-1 loss to Augsburg in the Bundesliga that increases the pressure on coach Nuri Sahin.


Dortmund’s fourth loss in a row in away games in all competitions — including 5-2 at Real Madrid on Tuesday — left the team seven points off new Bundesliga leader Leipzig.


The team’s poor form has key players and sporting director Sebastian Kehl at a loss. “I’m annoyed by the many goals we’re conceding,” Kehl said. “We’ve been addressing this intensively but now we’re standing here having to explain things that I can’t explain.”


Alexis Claude-Maurice made his first start since joining Augsburg in August and rewarded his new team with two goals from distance to turn the game around. Meanwhile, Leipzig came back in the second-half to beat Freiburg 3-1.

