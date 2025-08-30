Breaking News
Dr Antonio Da Silva, Guru Nanak win inaugural rink hockey titles

Updated on: 30 August,2025 09:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rufus Vedanayagam | mailbag@mid-day.com

In the boys final, Dr Antonio Da Silva pulled off a dramatic 4-3 victory via tie-breaker to shock traditional powerhouse Don Bosco High School (Matunga)

The Dr Antonio Da Silva boys with their respective winners’s trophies at Azad Maidan on Friday. Pics/Ashish Raje

Dr Antonio Da Silva High School (Dadar) and Guru Nanak High School (Sion) clinched the U-16 boys and girls titles respectively in the inaugural Dreams Sports–Mumbai School Sports Association (MSSA) National Sports Day inter-school rink hockey tournament at Azad Maidan’s multi-purpose turf on Friday.

In the boys final, Dr Antonio Da Silva pulled off a dramatic 4-3 victory via tie-breaker to shock traditional powerhouse Don Bosco High School (Matunga). Goalkeeper Pranav Bhat proved decisive, pulling off two crucial saves.



The Guru Nanak girls with their respective winners’s trophies at Azad Maidan on FridayThe Guru Nanak girls with their respective winners’s trophies at Azad Maidan on Friday


The Dadar outfit started brightly, with Sarthak Jadhav converting a penalty stroke in the third minute to make it 1-0. However, Don Bosco equalised with just two minutes left in regulation time as Bhavik Parocha scored to take the match into a tie-breaker.

In the shootout, Dr Antonio relied on Sarthak and Foaad Shaikh striking twice (once in sudden death), while goalkeeper Pranav denied Bhavik before producing a decisive save against Parth in sudden death to seal Dr Antonio’s maiden triumph over Don Bosco. 

Earlier this month, the Dadar school had booked their spot to represent Maharashtra in the Nehru Cup to be held in Pune later this year after defeating St Stanislaus High School (Bandra) 2-0 at the intra-city competition.

Meanwhile, in the girls U-16 final, Guru Nanak beat Duruelo Convent (Bandra) 2-0 via tie-breaker. Pareen Kaur and Ankita Kanojia found the net for the Sion outfit, while Duruelo’s Hanin Qureshi and Taiba Esaf failed to convert their chances.

Don Bosco (Matunga) won the boys U-14 title, comfortably beating Children’s Academy (Malad) 4-0. The girls U-14 title was won by Duruelo  Convent (Bandra), who beat Bai Avabai Petit (Fort) 4-3 via tie-breaker after the scores were locked 2-2 at full time.

