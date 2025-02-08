Young Champs show no mercy

The win saw RFYC secure their place in the National Finals of the U-17 tournament, joining Chennaiyin FC, the Bengaluru regional winners, and Punjab FC, who triumphed in the Delhi regional leg

Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC) on Saturday emerged triumphant with a 6-1 crushing of Brothers Sports Association in the regional final of the Dream Sports Championship’s Mumbai leg, held at the Cooperage Football Stadium on Friday.

The win saw RFYC secure their place in the National Finals of the U-17 tournament, joining Chennaiyin FC, the Bengaluru regional winners, and Punjab FC, who triumphed in the Delhi regional leg.

RFYC wasted no time in asserting their dominance, with Atul B Pulipra breaking the deadlock in the 16th minute. The early goal set the tone for a strong first half, and in the 24th minute, midfielder Faris A doubled the lead, making it 2-0 and putting his team in a commanding position.

Despite the mounting pressure, Brothers Sports Association showed resilience. Aryan Tamang pulled one back for them in the 49th minute, giving his side a glimmer of hope and cutting RFYC’s lead to 2-1. However, the second half saw RFYC’s attacking prowess shine even brighter.

Faris A bagged his second of the game in the 68th minute, restoring a two-goal advantage for his team. The floodgates opened shortly after, as Shawn Fernandes netted two quick-fire goals in the 72nd and 84th minutes, taking the score to 5-1. Substitute Ayush Sihag sealed the win with a goal in the 87th minute, making it a resounding 6-1 scoreline as RFYC were crowned champions of the Mumbai regional final.

RFYC started the tournament with a comprehensive 3-0 win over Community Football Club India, with Shadhil EK scoring a brace. and followed up with a dominant 4-0 victory over Mumbai School Sports Association in the semifinal. In that match, Shawn Fernandes scored twice in the first half, and second-half goals from Pritom Brahma and Faris A confirmed their place in the final.

"While we performed well during the group stages, our performance in the final really stood out. We are a very close-knit team, and this gives us the perfect momentum heading into the national finals. The Dream Sports Championship was a well-organized, professional tournament. We're very happy with the arrangements - from on-time kickoffs to the setup. It was a great spectacle organised by the Dream Sports Foundation," said RFYC coach Jayaraj G.

On the other hand, Brothers Sports Association also displayed exceptional form on their way to the final. They began their campaign with an outstanding 5-0 win over Thane City FC, where Nibash Singh’s hat-trick was the highlight, along with early goals from Roldan Dsilva and Teinam Marshilong.

Brothers Sports Association’s resolve was tested in the semifinals when they found themselves trailing 1-0 to Mumbai City FC after an early strike from Neev Chhipa. But they mounted a strong comeback, with Gavisht Goyal, captain Teinam Marshilong, and Nibash Singh scoring to seal a 3-1 victory and book their spot in the final.

Despite their valiant efforts, Brothers Sports Association was unable to stop the juggernaut that was RFYC in the final. RFYC’s stunning 6-1 victory not only earned them the Mumbai regional title but also propelled them into the National Finals, where they will compete against the best teams from across the country.