Singh’s uncanny ability to read the game and exhibit flawless footwork was exemplified when he denied Liston Colaco’s third attempt with an athletic dive
Gurmeet Singh (Pic: @NEUtdFC/X)
Key Highlights
- Each time team wins, fans frequently attribute its success to offensive players` exploits
- Yet, a goalkeeper`s heroics, no matter how great, often go unnoticed
- Gurmeet Singh, however, seized the spotlight in the Durand Cup final on Saturday
Each time a team triumphs, fans frequently attribute its success to the offensive players' exploits and the coach's strategic acumen throughout 90 minutes of the game.
