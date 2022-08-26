Breaking News
Durand Cup organisers take ‘swift action’ on race row

Updated on: 26 August,2022 07:31 AM IST  |  Kolkata
Agencies |

BFC alleged that one of their players was racially abused on Tuesday. Although the organisers said “swift action was taken” and the matter has been resolved, they did not mention what measures were taken

Representational images. Pic/iStock


The Durand Organising Committee on Thursday said it has taken serious cognisance of the incident related to racism against a Bengaluru FC player during the team’s game against Indian Air Force.


BFC alleged that one of their players was racially abused on Tuesday. Although the organisers said “swift action was taken” and the matter has been resolved, they did not mention what measures were taken.

football sports news bengaluru

