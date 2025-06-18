The environment was a bit strange, the stadium was almost empty, not full

Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez celebrates scoring against LAFC on Monday. Pic/Getty Images

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca labelled the atmosphere in his team’s opening Club World Cup game on Monday “strange” after the Blues triumphed in front of nearly 50,000 empty seats.



The UEFA Conference League winners defeated Los Angeles FC 2-0 — thanks to goals from Pedro Neto (34th min) and Enzo Fernandez (79th min) — in their Group D clash at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta with only 22,000 fans present at the 71,000-capacity arena.

“The environment was a bit strange, the stadium was almost empty, not full. [But] We are professional, we have to adapt to the situation, to the environment,” Maresca said.

