Breaking News
Mumbai: 17 stations to get mega decks above platforms
Mumbai: Mulund East residents lose sleep over rumble strips near MHADA signal
Mumbai: Top city stock trader under scanner after 88 kg gold haul
Explore if BMC’s road work warrants EOW probe: Maharashtra Speaker
Mumbai: Thieves extort Rs 11.5 lakh from jeweller posing as IB officers
shot-button
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > England coach Tuchel not satisfied with winning start

England coach Tuchel not satisfied with winning start

Updated on: 23 March,2025 06:01 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

However, between the two goals  there were long spells of tedious sideways passing from the hosts as they laboured to prise open Albania’s defence, prompting Tuchel to concede they had performed well below his expectations

England coach Tuchel not satisfied with winning start

England manager Thomas Tuchel loses his cool during England’s game v Albania on Friday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
England coach Tuchel not satisfied with winning start
x
00:00

Thomas Tuchel admitted lacklustre England must “do better” after the Three Lions boss started his reign with a spluttering 2-0 win against minnows Albania on Friday. 


Tuchel had hoped to mark his debut with a dynamic display in England’s opening World Cup qualifier at Wembley. But England struggled to deliver the wow factor Tuchel had demanded earlier in the week when he claimed they were “afraid” to lose during their inconsistent run to the Euro 2024 final under his predecessor Gareth Southgate. 


Myles Lewis-Skelly repaid Tuchel’s faith as the teenage Arsenal left-back put England ahead with a composed finish in the 20th minute of his debut. England captain Harry Kane finally wrapped up the win with a clinical strike in the 77th minute. 


However, between the two goals  there were long spells of tedious sideways passing from the hosts as they laboured to prise open Albania’s defence, prompting Tuchel to concede they had performed well below his expectations. 

“We can do better, we have to do better,” Tuchel said. “The opponent was hard to wear down as they defended in a deep block. But in the second half I felt we were too slow. In general we did not make enough runs off the ball to get behind them. We will have video sessions and make sure we find solutions,” the German manager added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

football sports International Sports News sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK