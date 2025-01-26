EPL: Cody Gakpo stars as Liverpool rout Ipswich, Arsenal survive red card drama to beat Wolves

The quadruple-chasing Reds have a game in hand on second-placed Arsenal, who left it late before keeping the pressure on the leaders

Liverpool's Dutch striker Cody Gakpo celebrates scoring the team's fourth goal, his second, during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Ipswich Town at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England. Pic/AFP

Cody Gakpo struck twice as Premier League leaders Liverpool thrashed Ipswich 4-1 to maintain their six-point lead over Arsenal, who survived Myles Lewis-Skelly's controversial red card to snatch a 1-0 win at Wolves on Saturday. Arne Slot's side cruised to their second successive league victory thanks to a first half goal-spree at Anfield. Dominik Szoboszlai's 11th-minute opener fizzed past Ipswich goalkeeper Christian Walton from Ibrahima Konate's assist. Mohamed Salah doubled Liverpool's advantage in the 35th minute with a fierce strike for his 23rd goal in all competitions this term. It was also the Egypt forward's 100th Premier League goal at Anfield. Gakpo killed off Ipswich before half-time when he bundled home after Walton parried Szoboszlai's shot in the 44th minute.

The Dutch forward netted again in the 66th minute, heading past Walton from Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross. Jacob Greaves' stoppage-time diving header was little consolation for third-bottom Ipswich, who have conceded 10 goals in their last two league games. Liverpool's 16th win from 22 league games this season keeps them on course for a first English title since 2020. The quadruple-chasing Reds have a game in hand on second-placed Arsenal, who left it late before keeping the pressure on the leaders.

Arsenal, without ill captain Martin Odegaard, had Lewis-Skelly contentiously sent off for tripping Matt Doherty to stop a Wolves counter-attack in the 43rd minute. It was a cynical challenge but Arsenal were furious, protesting that the tackle was too far from goal to warrant a red card. The Premier League Match Centre confirmed on social media that the 18-year-old defender was sent off for "serious foul play". But Wolves were also reduced t0 10 men in the 70th minute when Joao Gomes earned a second booking for a foul on Jurrien Timber. And Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori won it for Arsenal in the 74th minute with a half-volley that went in off the far post.

Moyes celebrates milestone

Dango Ouattara hit a hat-trick as Bournemouth extended their club-record unbeaten run to dent Nottingham Forest's top four charge with a 5-0 demolition at the Vitality Stadium. Andoni Iraola's side are undefeated in their last 11 league games and up to sixth place after ending third-placed Forest's own impressive run of eight top-flight matches without losing. Justin Kluivert struck for Bournemouth in the ninth minute for his sixth goal in his last four games. Ouattara increased Bournemouth's lead in the 55th minute when he nodded in from Kluivert's cross.

The Burkina Faso winger bagged his second six minutes later and completed a memorable treble three minutes from full-time. There was still time for Antoine Semenyo to net in the final minutes as Bournemouth followed last weekend's superb 4-1 win at Newcastle with their biggest victory this season. Alexander Isak starred as Newcastle moved into fourth place with a 3-1 win at bottom of the table Southampton. Jan Bednarek put Southampton ahead in the 10th minute with a powerful header from James Bree's cross. But Isak levelled from the penalty spot in the 26th minute after Joe Aribo fouled the in-form striker.

Isak made it 11 goals from his last eight games, and 19 for the season, when he finished a flowing move by converting Jacob Murphy's 30th-minute pass. Anthony Gordon's pass sent Sandro Tonali sprinting clear to bag Newcastle's third goal in the 51st minute. Everton boss David Moyes celebrated becoming the third manager to reach 700 Premier League games with a 1-0 win at Brighton.

Only Arsene Wenger at Arsenal and Alex Ferguson at Manchester United have managed more Premier League matches than Moyes, whose team earned their second consecutive victory to climb seven points clear of the relegation zone. Brighton defender Joel Veltman's handball conceded a 42nd-minute penalty that Iliman Ndiaye slotted home. Troubled champions Manchester City host top four rivals Chelsea in Saturday's late game, with Pep Guardiola's side looking for a win that would lift them into fourth place.

