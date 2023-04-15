Erik ten Hag: Bad luck, deal with it

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag accepts misfortune and refuses to brood after Red Devils concede two own-goals in 2-2 quarter-final first leg draw against Sevilla

Man United players wear a dejected look after their 2-2 draw against Sevilla at Old Trafford on Thursday. PIC/Getty Images

Two late own goals left Manchester United work to do to reach the Europa League semi-finals as Sevilla salvaged a 2-2 draw from the first leg of their quarter-final tie at Old Trafford on Thursday. United appeared to be cruising to victory through two goals from Marcel Sabitzer inside the opening 21 minutes. But the loss of centre-backs Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez to injury proved costly as Tyrell Malacia and Harry Maguire deflected balls into their own net in the final six minutes plus stoppage time. United will also have to cope without Bruno Fernandes for the second leg on April 20 after he picked up a yellow card that leads to a suspension. “We conceded two own goals, bad luck, and we have to deal with it,” said United manager Erik ten Hag. “We have to learn to kill the game, but still everything is open.”

Sabitzer scores brace for Utd



Erik ten Hag

The home side were without 28-goal top scorer Marcus Rashford due to injury, but still made light work of the Spaniards before half-time as Sabitzer struck twice. Anthony Martial’s return for injury is a timely boost for Ten Hag with Rashford set to be sidelined for a few weeks. The Frenchman has been a peripheral figure since the Dutchman took charge, but Ten Hag said on the eve of the game that his side play their best football with Martial up front. So it proved as Martial’s hold-up play eventually saw the ball worked to Fernandes, who fired a ball into Sabitzer’s feet and the on-loan Bayern Munich midfielder coolly slotted past Bono. Just a few moments later Sabitzer, who had scored only once for United in 12 previous appearances, netted his second.

Martial, the creator

Martial was this time the creator with a perfect pass through for Sabitzer to again leave Bono in the Sevilla goal with no chance. Casemiro’s first appearance for nearly a month due to a four-game Premier League ban added authority to the United midfield and the Brazilian should have marked the occasion with a goal after more good approach play by Martial.

Fans grow impatient over sale of Man Utd

Nearly five months after the Glazer family put Manchester United on the market, the iconic football club’s fans are growing impatient as the proposed sale goes on. Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe are both hoping to take control of the 20-time English league champions and submitted second bids last month. American investment firm Elliott Management could also take a minority stake as well as provide capital to other potential buyers, with the price possibly rising as high as $6bn.

