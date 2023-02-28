Erik ten Hag demands more trophies after League Cup success

Winning the League Cup would have been a minor feat in the Ferguson era, but Ten Hag insisted it was essential to his Old Trafford revolution

Man Utd’s manager Erik ten Hag (centre) celebrates winning the League Cup final against Newcastle United with Lisandro Martinez (left) and Antony at the Wembley Stadium on Sunday. Pic/Getty Images

Erik ten Hag urged Manchester United to use their League Cup final victory against Newcastle on Sunday as a springboard for sustained success.

United clinched their first major trophy for six years as Casemiro’s header and an own goal from Sven Botman sealed their mature 2-0 win at Wembley. Ten Hag’s first season as United manager has proved transformative for a club in turmoil when he arrived from Ajax last year. The Dutch coach has steered United to third place in the Premier League, and they remain in contention to add the FA Cup and Europa League to the first trophy of his reign.

United’s composed performance against a Newcastle team desperate to win their club’s first trophy for 54 years showed the impact Ten Hag has made. But the demanding Ten Hag has no intention of letting his players rest on their laurels. “Silverware shows something, that you are on a good pathway. It is one cup and it is February but it shows we are in the right direction,” Ten Hag said. “We have to continue on this pathway and not be satisfied, because satisfaction leads to laziness and then you don’t win any trophies.”

Winning the League Cup would have been a minor feat in the Ferguson era, but Ten Hag insisted it was essential to his Old Trafford revolution.

“This moment you have to celebrate. It is not a common day. We won a trophy. This trophy means something. That is the feeling I get,” Ten Hag said. “It will help, it will bring even more confidence as long as we don’t go over the top. We can give even more, to be better and to be more of a collective. Don’t be satisfied,” he added.

