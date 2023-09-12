Euro 2024: Albania stun Poland; Dutch beat Ireland

Ronald Koeman’s Dutch side had to come back from behind against a spirited Ireland but did enough to stay in the second qualifying spot in Group B behind France

Ireland's Adam Idah (L) and Ireland's midfielder Ryan Manning (R) watch as Netherlands' striker Wout Weghorst crosses the ball during the UEFA Euro 2024 group B qualification football match between Republic of Ireland and Netherlands at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. Pic/AFP

Wout Weghorst scored a second-half winner as the Netherlands beat Ireland 2-1 in Dublin to boost their Euro 2024 qualifying hopes on Sunday, while Poland lost for the third time in qualifying against Albania.

Ronald Koeman’s Dutch side had to come back from behind against a spirited Ireland but did enough to stay in the second qualifying spot in Group B behind France.

In Tirana, Poland’s bid to qualify for a fifth straight European Championship suffered another blow with a 2-0 loss. Albania moved to the top of Group E, two points above the Czech Republic and Moldova, with Poland two points further behind in fourth

