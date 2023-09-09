Euro 2024: France just two good for Ireland

Captain Kylian Mbappe had a goal disallowed for offside and Ousmane Dembele later hit the post for a France side who saw Olivier Giroud limp off with an ankle injury in the first half

France took a huge step towards qualifying for Euro 2024 with a 2-0 win over Ireland on Thursday. Aurelien Tchouameni and Marcus Thuram scored either side of half-time as France outclassed Ireland at the Parc des Princes in Paris in qualifying Group B.

Captain Kylian Mbappe had a goal disallowed for offside and Ousmane Dembele later hit the post for a France side who saw Olivier Giroud limp off with an ankle injury in the first half. Last year’s beaten World Cup finalists have a maximum 15 points and have yet to concede a goal after five matches in the group, which they lead by a massive nine points from both the Netherlands and Greece. “We have enjoyed a perfect campaign so far but we are not going to rest on our laurels,” said France coach Didier Deschamps.

