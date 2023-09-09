Euro 2024: France just two good for Ireland

Breaking News
Updated on: 09 September,2023 09:36 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

Top

Captain Kylian Mbappe had a goal disallowed for offside and Ousmane Dembele later hit the post for a France side who saw Olivier Giroud limp off with an ankle injury in the first half

Marcus Thuram

France took a huge step towards qualifying for Euro 2024 with a 2-0 win over Ireland on Thursday. Aurelien Tchouameni and Marcus Thuram scored either side of half-time as France outclassed Ireland at the Parc des Princes in Paris in qualifying Group B. 


Captain Kylian Mbappe had a goal disallowed for offside and Ousmane Dembele later hit the post for a France side who saw Olivier Giroud limp off with an ankle injury in the first half. Last year’s beaten World Cup finalists have a maximum 15 points and have yet to concede a goal after five matches in the group, which they lead by a massive nine points from both the Netherlands and Greece. “We have enjoyed a perfect campaign so far but we are not going to rest on our laurels,” said France coach Didier Deschamps.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


football sports sports news International Sports News Sports Update

