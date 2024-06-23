Euro 2024: Portugal seal spot in knockouts with a match to spare

Portugal did it the hard way against the Czech Republic on Matchday 1, but on Saturday, they quickly took a firm grip on the proceedings

Portugal's midfielder #08 Bruno Fernandes celebrates Turkey's defender #04 Samet Akaydin's own goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group F football match between Turkey and Portugal at the BVB Stadion in Dortmund. Pic/AFP

Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernandes were on target as Portugal sealed their place in the knockout stages of the UEFA Euro 2024 with a match to spare at the BVB Stadion Dortmund on Saturday. Silva and Fernandes scored a goal each while Samet Akaydin contributed an own goal as former winner Portugal defeated Turkiye 3-0 in a key match in Dortmund that wrapped up the top spot in Group F.

Portugal did it the hard way against the Czech Republic on Matchday 1, but on Saturday, they quickly took a firm grip on the proceedings. With Vitinha pulling the strings, they set about dictating the tempo and on 21 minutes they were ahead when Nuno Mendes' deflected cut-back was coolly dispatched by Bernardo Silva.

One soon became two, in the most unfortunate manner from a Turkiye point of view. Joao Palhinha's attempted through ball sounded few alarm bells but, with goalkeeper Altay Bayındır advancing unsighted, Samet Akaydin's back pass activated the warning klaxon -– too late, despite a desperate scramble.

Altay Bayındır, one of four Turkiye changes from the Georgia win, picked the ball out of his net 11 minutes into the second half as Cristiano Ronaldo sprung the offside trap and unselfishly squared for Bruno Fernandes. The Crescent-Stars battled on, but the game was up.

So Turkiye followed up their first opening day win at a Euro with a defeat that equals their heaviest in the competition. A point on Wednesday against the Czech Republic will nonetheless advance to the knockout stages alongside Portugal, the win preserving their 100% record at getting out of groups.

