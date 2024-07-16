Euro 2024 | 'We went all the way...': Cucurella hits back at Neville's criticism

In response to the same, Cucurella said that La Rojas went 'all the way' in marquee tournament. The Spaniard also thanked Neville for his 'support'

Marc Cucurella. Pic/AFP

Reacting to former footballer Gary Neville's "something just missing" remark, Spanish defender Marc Cucurella said they went all the way through the Euro 2024 final.

This comes after Spain beat England 2-1 in the Euro 2024 final match at the Olympiastadion Berlin on Sunday.

Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal scored the goals for the Spaniard. While super sub Cole Palmer was the lone scorer for the Three Lions.

Before the start of the finals, Neville, in an interview with ITV, expressed that Cucurella wouldn't play in the final match since he was not convincing at Chelsea, adding that Spain was missing something and wouldn't be able to go till the end.

"We didn't think he'd play. He's not been convincing at Chelsea. There's something just missing from Spain that makes you feel like they are [aren't] going to go all the way and I have to say, him being at left-back is another example of why we think that," Neville was quoted by Goal.com as saying.

In response to the same, Cucurella said that La Rojas went 'all the way' in marquee tournament. The Spaniard also thanked Neville for his 'support'.

"We went all the way Gary. Thank you for your support," Cucurella wrote on his Instagram story.

England became the first team to lose the final two consecutive times.

England's struggle to keep possession in their favour against a team like Spain came back to haunt them in the final. Throughout the game, they only had a 34 per cent share of the ball in comparison to Spain's 66.

Spain made most of the ball share and racked up 16 shots, with six on target. In reply, England fired nine shots, with four of them ending up on the target.

In the first half, both teams defended well and could only muster up a shot each on target. Spain put their foot on the accelerator and took the lead moments after the second half began. Lamine Yamal with a brilliant piece of play on the right, found Willams in the open space on the other end. The youngster effortlessly slotted it into the back of the net.

England eventually managed to equalise in the 73rd minute following a first-time shot. Neville felt that England's lack of ability to control the game could have seen them trail by more goals before the equaliser.

In the 86th minute, Oyarzabal poked the ball into the back of the net to seal Spain's fourth Euro title.

(With agency inputs)