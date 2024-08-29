Breaking News
European Golden Shoe for very proud Harry Kane

Updated on: 29 August,2024 07:04 AM IST  |  Munich
AFP |

The prize was the latest won by the striker in a long list of personal awards, but Kane is still yet to win a team title in his career

Harry Kane

Bayern Munich and England striker Harry Kane received the Golden Shoe award as the highest goalscorer in a European football league at a ceremony in the Bavarian capital on Tuesday. 


Kane scored 36 goals during the previous Bundesliga season, more than any other player in Europe. Despite being the top Premier League scorer three times, Kane had never won the award. “It’s a fantastic feeling,” Kane said. “The award is for everyone. Without you, I wouldn’t be standing here today. I feel good and am looking forward to the new season. I feel a new energy. I’m very proud to receive this award.” The prize was the latest won by the striker in a long list of personal awards, but Kane is still yet to win a team title in his career.



