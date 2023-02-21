Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Even if were not at our best we always find a way Kylian Mbappe after hard fought win over Lille

Even if we’re not at our best, we always find a way: Kylian Mbappe after hard-fought win over Lille

Updated on: 21 February,2023 09:33 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

The result ends a run of three straight defeats for PSG and moves them seven points clear at the top from Monaco, who beat Brest 2-1 away

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe after the Argentine’s 95th- minute goal. Pic/Getty Images


Lionel Messi scored a 95th-minute free-kick to give Paris Saint-Germain a 4-3 win over Lille in an extraordinary Ligue 1 game on Sunday in which Kylian Mbappe scored twice but Neymar was taken off on a stretcher with an ankle injury.


Messi’s late winner came after PSG had squandered a two-goal lead and fallen 3-2 behind, with Mbappe grabbing a late equaliser before the Argentine’s stunning strike. The result ends a run of three straight defeats for PSG and moves them seven points clear at the top from Monaco, who beat Brest 2-1 away. 



“We came through it. It wasn’t a great performance,” Mbappe told broadcaster Amazon Prime. “We made lots of mistakes and lost concentration too often and against a quality side you pay dearly for that, but we showed that even when we are not at our best and the context is not exactly favourable we are a different team with different players and we can always find a way.”


Also Read: Kylian Mbappé can't save slumping PSG in CL loss to Bayern Munich

Of immediate concern to the Parisians is the injury to Neymar, who looked to be in tears as he was helped onto a stretcher early in the second half after turning his right ankle. PSG later confirmed a scan had shown no fracture, but said further tests would need to be carried out on the damage to the ligaments in the coming days.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

lionel messi Paris St Germain Kylian Mbappe neymar sports news football

