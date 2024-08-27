“He passed away peacefully with his family around him at his home,” Eriksson’s agent Bo Gustavsson told AFP

Sven-Goran Eriksson. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Ex-Eng boss Sven-Goran Eriksson, 76, no more x 00:00

Swedish manager Sven-Goran Eriksson, who coached England from 2001-06, died on Monday at the age of 76 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, his agent said. “He passed away peacefully with his family around him at his home,” Eriksson’s agent Bo Gustavsson told AFP.

