Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Ex Eng boss Sven Goran Eriksson 76 no more

Ex-Eng boss Sven-Goran Eriksson, 76, no more

Updated on: 27 August,2024 08:06 AM IST  |  Stockholm
AFP |

“He passed away peacefully with his family around him at his home,” Eriksson’s agent Bo Gustavsson told AFP

Sven-Goran Eriksson. Pic/AFP

Swedish manager Sven-Goran Eriksson, who coached England from 2001-06, died on Monday at the age of 76 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, his agent said. “He passed away peacefully with his family around him at his home,” Eriksson’s agent Bo Gustavsson told AFP.


