Ex-FIFA chief Sepp Blatter, Michel Platini cleared of corruption charges

In a short statement, the former French football great claimed to have “won the first round,” while alluding to alleged political and judicial manipulation intended to remove him from power

An ecstatic Sepp Blatter outside Switzerland’s Federal Criminal Court yesterday. Pic/AFP

Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini, once the chiefs of world and European football, were cleared on Friday over a suspected fraudulent payment that shook the sport and torpedoed their time at the top.

Switzerland’s Federal Criminal Court in the southern city of Bellinzona acquitted the pair in a trial following a mammoth investigation that began in 2015. Former FIFA president Blatter, 86, and Platini, 67, listened in silence as the clerk read out the judgement which rejected the prosecution’s request for a suspended prison sentence of a year and eight months.

Michel Platini

“What I’ve been saying for seven years...the court today said it was the truth so I’m very happy that finally the truth arrives after seven years of manipulation, lies and injustice,” Platini said.

Also Read: Former England and Arsenal star Jack Wilshere retires at 30

In a short statement, the former French football great claimed to have “won the first round,” while alluding to alleged political and judicial manipulation intended to remove him from power.

Blatter gave a thumbs-up as he left the court. “I am very happy...the reaction from the world of football will be good, because Platini and I were great thinking heads—and players, for him—of our organisation,” he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever