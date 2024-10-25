Ex-footballer Forlan to make tennis debut

Forlan, who retired from football in 2019, played for Manchester United, Atletico Madrid, Internazionale and Penarol.

Diego Forlan

Former Uruguay striker Diego Forlan will make his professional tennis debut next month when he plays doubles at an ATP Challenger tournament.

Forlan, 45, will play with Argentina’s Federico Coria at the clay court Uruguay Open, tournament organizers confirmed. It starts Nov. 11.

He helped Uruguay reach the semi-finals of the 2010 World Cup and win the Copa America title in 2011.

Forlan has played ITF Masters tournaments since last year.

