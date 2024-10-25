Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Ex footballer Forlan to make tennis debut

Updated on: 25 October,2024 06:10 AM IST  |  Montevideo
AP , PTI |

Forlan, who retired from football in 2019, played for Manchester United, Atletico Madrid, Internazionale and Penarol.

Diego Forlan

Ex-footballer Forlan to make tennis debut
Former Uruguay striker Diego Forlan will make his professional tennis debut next month when he plays doubles at an ATP Challenger tournament.


Forlan, 45, will play with Argentina’s Federico Coria at the clay court Uruguay Open, tournament organizers confirmed. It starts Nov. 11. 


Forlan, who retired from football in 2019, played for Manchester United, Atletico Madrid, Internazionale and Penarol.


He helped Uruguay reach the semi-finals of the 2010 World Cup and win the Copa America title in 2011.

Forlan has played ITF Masters tournaments since last year.

