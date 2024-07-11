Ex-secy Shaji, AIFF prez Chaubey lash out at each other

There must be an investigation into why Kalyan Chaubey as President of the AIFF took extraordinary interest in releasing payment of the production vendor

Allegations have been flying thick and fast in the All India Football Federation (AIFF) in the last few months and now ousted secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran has torn into president Kalyan Chaubey, pointing fingers towards the latter’s ‘misdeeds’ during his 22 months in the top seat.

In a letter addressed to the presidents and secretaries of AIFF member associations and members of the executive committee, a copy of which is in possession of IANS, Shaji has brought to light a number of issues including a case of undue favour shown by the president towards a production vendor.

“There must be an investigation into why Kalyan Chaubey as President of the AIFF took extraordinary interest in releasing payment of the production vendor. In some cases, he specially visited the office to sign the cheques of this vendor. What was the hurry? Why was he taking undue interest in the production matters?” Shaji questioned.

When contacted, AIFF president Chaubey, who was busy with his by-election in West Bengal, questioned the very legitimacy of Shaji’s letter. “Why is he asking all these questions now?” Chaubey told IANS. “Now that the outgoing head coach of the national team, Igor Stimac, has said in his last press conference that sacking of Shaji Prabhakaran can’t be good, he has come out in support of the coach? Shall we see it as patting each other’s back,” Chaubey countered.

