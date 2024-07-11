Breaking News
Guilty won't be spared, strict action will be taken against them: CM Shinde
Maharashtra: 557 farmers ended lives in 6 months this year in Amravati division
Aaditya Thackeray seeks 'bulldozer justice' in matter, meets victim's kin
Navi Mumbai man looted of Rs 13 lakh; 7 held
Nine-year-old falls to death from third floor of Kandivali building
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Ex secy Shaji AIFF prez Chaubey lash out at each other

Ex-secy Shaji, AIFF prez Chaubey lash out at each other

Updated on: 11 July,2024 09:08 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

There must be an investigation into why Kalyan Chaubey as President of the AIFF took extraordinary interest in releasing payment of the production vendor

Ex-secy Shaji, AIFF prez Chaubey lash out at each other

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Ex-secy Shaji, AIFF prez Chaubey lash out at each other
x
00:00

Allegations have been flying thick and fast in the All India Football Federation (AIFF) in the last few months and now ousted secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran has torn into president Kalyan Chaubey, pointing fingers towards the latter’s ‘misdeeds’ during his 22 months in the top seat.


In a letter addressed to the presidents and secretaries of AIFF member associations and members of the executive committee, a copy of which is in possession of IANS, Shaji has brought to light a number of issues including a case of undue favour shown by the president towards a production vendor.


“There must be an investigation into why Kalyan Chaubey as President of the AIFF took extraordinary interest in releasing payment of the production vendor. In some cases, he specially visited the office to sign the cheques of this vendor. What was the hurry? Why was he taking undue interest in the production matters?” Shaji questioned.


When contacted, AIFF president Chaubey, who was busy with his by-election in West Bengal, questioned the very legitimacy of Shaji’s letter. “Why is he asking all these questions now?” Chaubey told IANS. “Now that the outgoing head coach of the national team, Igor Stimac, has said in his last press conference that sacking of Shaji Prabhakaran can’t be good, he has come out in support of the coach? Shall we see it as patting each other’s back,” Chaubey countered.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

all india football federation sports news football

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK