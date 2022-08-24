FA charge Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel for referee comments

Breaking News
Updated on: 24 August,2022 08:34 AM IST  |  London
After a feisty 2-2 draw with Tottenham on Aug 14, Tuchel said “maybe it would be better” if Anthony Taylor did not referee Chelsea games again. The FA concluded an investigation into Tuchel’s comments by charging him with improper conduct

Thomas Tuchel


Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was charged by the English Football Association after saying he would prefer that a certain referee did not officiate games involving the team. 


After a feisty 2-2 draw with Tottenham on Aug 14, Tuchel said “maybe it would be better” if Anthony Taylor did not referee Chelsea games again. The FA concluded an investigation into Tuchel’s comments by charging him with improper conduct.

