Fabinho wants wife to be careful of what she posts

Fabinho is happy that Tavares is well-received by the fans, but wants her to tread cautiously since he is not active on social media

Fabinho with wife Rebeca Tavares

Liverpool and Brazil football star Fabinho has told his wife Rebeca Tavares to be cautious about her social media posts. Tavares is active on Twitter and Instagram and has been interacting with Reds’ fans over the past four years.

Fabinho is happy that Tavares is well-received by the fans, but wants her to tread cautiously since he is not active on social media.

“I’m not into Twitter too much, it’s not for me, but sometimes I’ll hear that she’s posted something. I always say, ‘Rebeca, just be careful what you’re posting!’ I’m not there, so I don’t see most of it. But the fans seem to love her, so it’s all good,” Fabinho, who met Tavares when he was on loan at Real Madrid, told US website, The Athletic.