Fan punches Sevilla goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic

The Serbian goalkeeper was a late inclusion in Sevilla’s starting lineup after Yassine Bounou felt ill before the match. PSV won the second-leg match 2-0 but was eliminated 3-2 on aggregate and now likely awaits punishment from UEFA for the fan’s actions

A pitch invader is on the ground after attempting an assault on Sevilla FC goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic (C) during the UEFA Europa league play-off match between PSV Eindhoven and Sevilla FC at the Phillips stadium in Eindhoven. Pic/AFP

A fan ran onto the field in PSV Eindhoven’s match against Sevilla and punched the Spanish team’s goalkeeper in the face before being wrestled to the ground.

The incident happened late in the Europa League match at the PSV Stadium in Eindhoven on Thursday and goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic carried on playing, apparently unhurt. After being hit, Dmitrovic subdued the fan, who was quickly surrounded by players from both teams and then led away as many supporters in the stadium booed.

The Serbian goalkeeper was a late inclusion in Sevilla’s starting lineup after Yassine Bounou felt ill before the match. PSV won the second-leg match 2-0 but was eliminated 3-2 on aggregate and now likely awaits punishment from UEFA for the fan’s actions.

Also Read: Europa League: Antony, Fred fire Manchester United to a rousing 2-1 win over Barcelona

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever